Substratum Tops One Day Volume of $1,048.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,048.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, COSS, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BiteBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

