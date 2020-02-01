Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,113 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

