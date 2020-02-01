Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71,206.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $71,206.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00785125 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001889 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 26,107,738 coins and its circulating supply is 19,407,738 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.