Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 158,578 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,191,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 10.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. 1,030,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

