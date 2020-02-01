Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $10.84 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. 2,565,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90.

