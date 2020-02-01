Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $3.59 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

