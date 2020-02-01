Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,707,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.68 and a 1 year high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

