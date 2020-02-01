Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. 2,298,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

