Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.37. 1,426,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.