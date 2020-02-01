Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,586,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.