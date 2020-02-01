Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

