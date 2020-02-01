Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,050,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,332,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

