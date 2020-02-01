Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is QV Investors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 827,230 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 5.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Suncor Energy worth $125,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 587,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 122,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,664,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of SU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 4,586,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.