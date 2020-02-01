Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will post $34.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $132.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $135.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.91 million, with estimates ranging from $159.03 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

NOVA stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.92.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

