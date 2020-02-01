Suretly (SUR) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Suretly has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $100,869.00 and $18.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004552 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

