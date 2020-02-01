Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Suretly has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $102,355.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

