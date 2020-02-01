sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $7.65 million and $3,126.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,798,569 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

