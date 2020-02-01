Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Tops $292,222.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $292,222.00 and $180,269.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

