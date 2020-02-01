Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,462.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $38,347.00 and approximately $2,462.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,094,078 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

