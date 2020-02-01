Swarm City (SWT) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $187,460.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

