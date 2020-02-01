SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $52,971.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,609,209 coins and its circulating supply is 112,888,778 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

