Swipe Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00020519 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $125.83 million and $46.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

