Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Switch’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 1,070,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,456 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

