Switcheo Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $6,412.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.