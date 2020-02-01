Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Synovus Financial worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

