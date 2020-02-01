SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

