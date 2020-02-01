Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 24.4% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $230,581.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,617,001 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

