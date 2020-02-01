Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $16.07 million and $406,740.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00740438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,648,706 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

