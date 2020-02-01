Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $107,974.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,625.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

