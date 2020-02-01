Tael Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $10.00 and $6.32. Tael has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $784,512.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $7.20, $119.16, $45.75, $6.32, $34.91, $18.11, $24.72, $62.56, $5.22, $4.92 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.