Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,176,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 994,900 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,667,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after purchasing an additional 813,747 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

