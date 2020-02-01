Tap Trading Up 2.8% This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $101.57 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.