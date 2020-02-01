Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 276,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.30% of Targa Resources worth $123,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.16.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

