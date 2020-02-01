Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Target worth $89,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 4,016.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 86.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.