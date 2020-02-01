Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

