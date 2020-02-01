Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.46) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

LON TATE traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 792.80 ($10.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,856,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 777.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.