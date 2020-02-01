Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Shore Capital cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 215.10 ($2.83). 27,999,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

