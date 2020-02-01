TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $24,766.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,255,833,641 tokens. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.