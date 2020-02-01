TENA One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,732.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. TENA has a market cap of $130,355.00 and $9,732.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. In the last week, TENA has traded 177.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

