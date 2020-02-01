TenX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $3.48 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,687,012 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coinrail, LATOKEN, BitBay, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Neraex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Liqui, OKEx, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.