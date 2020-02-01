TenX (PAY) Market Cap Reaches $6.05 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). TenX has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $2.81 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,690,900 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN, COSS, Bit-Z, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Neraex, Coinrail, OKEx, IDEX, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, BitBay, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.