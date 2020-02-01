TERA One Day Trading Volume Tops $454,168.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $454,168.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

