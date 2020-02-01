Terra Hits Market Cap of $54.23 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. Terra has a total market cap of $54.23 million and $3.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

