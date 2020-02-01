Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $994,294.00 and $146.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00702931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

