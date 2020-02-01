Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.52

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -1.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 on Friday, hitting $650.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,575,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.35.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

