Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bibox, UEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $34.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020423 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, IDCM, Upbit, BigONE, OOOBTC, QBTC, BitForex, B2BX, TDAX, HitBTC, Kryptono, Huobi, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Iquant, BtcTurk, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinut, C2CX, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, ABCC, FCoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Liqui, LBank, Cobinhood, MBAex, Bibox, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Kraken, DigiFinex, CoinBene, BitMart, IDAX, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

