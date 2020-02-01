Thar Token (THAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $581.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $59,156.00 and approximately $581.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005440 BTC.

999 (999) traded 70.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

