The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Up 3.8% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $8.44 million and $936,764.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008098 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

