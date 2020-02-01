The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Western Union by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

