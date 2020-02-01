THEKEY Trading Down 4.8% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Kucoin. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $38,103.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.